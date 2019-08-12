Teapots and Coffee Mugs
Mission Hills - Hillcrest/Knox Library 215 W Washington St. , San Diego, California 92103
Teapots and Coffee mugs - a collection of paper collages with hand embroidery by San Diego based artist Meera Ramanathan will be on display at the Mission Hills - Hillcrest/Knox Library from 8/12/2019 until 10/19/2019. Check library hours of operation to view this collection.
