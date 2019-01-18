Art Show Opening Reception

SPLIT BETWEEN TWO WORLDS, LA JOLLA ARTIST CAPTURES IMAGES FROM THE SPACES BETWEEN THEM

Rita Miglioli was born in Brescia, an industrial town halfway between Milan and Venice. She grew up on a farm in a tiny rural village, and was educated as an architect at the Politechnico di Milano. Moving to New York, she worked as a textile designer for some years, and finally moved to San Diego. Her works have been exhibited in shows in Milan and Ravenna, Amsterdam, New York and La Jolla. She now divides her time between homes in La Jolla and the province of Brescia.

Her current show—her third at the UC San Diego Faculty Club,opening January 12 and running through April 30—is titled “Let There Be Matter.” In a series of large star- or planet-like images in acrylic on unstretched canvas, Miglioli displays her life-long interest in the cosmologic topic of how the material universe came to be. A single big bang, perhaps, but she also believes that the continuity of the universe encompasses all the events, great and small, which make up our lives.

In fact she asserts that our linear vision of life, in which one thing follows another, is itself a human construct. “Measured time is a tool we have created to organize events, slicing up the continuum to make it seem manageable.” In this continuity of consciousness, she feels, there is hope for a kind of immortality. “Of course we do not live forever,” she says. “But each person’s consciousness is a part of the whole, and with this knowledge we can accept loss, change, creation and destruction.”

The exhibit also includes a video display that echos the creation of matter seen as slowly pulsating lights. “Outbound Fragment” is a meteoroid-like sculpture created from wire, plaster and newspaper clippings, as if random events were captured in solid form and projected into space to be found by—who knows? If life on this Earth arrived via an asteroid, perhaps of our existence may be similarly projected into the void, with unknowable results.

“Let There Be Matter”

Works by Rita Miglioli

Opening reception 4:30 PM Friday, January 18

Curated by Alain Cohen

January 12 – April 30, 2019

UCSD – Ida and Cecil Green Faculty Club

9500 Gilman Drive

La Jolla CA 92093