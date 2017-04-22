Art Street is the newest arts event to hit San Diego and is hosted by the College Area Business District. Scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2017, from 10:00 am – 7:00 pm, Art Street will boast 50 artist booths filled with 2-dimensional art (paintings, sketches etc.) and 3-dimensional arts (Sculpting, pottery, etc.). Also included will be an interactive art opportunity for those who wish to get in touch with their internal artist.

There will be a stage in the parking lot of Social Tap (4800 Art Street) brimming with live performances of music, comedy, spoken word, dance and perhaps an open mic section. Social Tap will be the official Food & Beer Garden and lead sponsor for the event. They are also letting us take over the parking lot for the day to set up the stage and the interactive arts area