Pick up some new or gently used art supplies at Bravo School of Art’s Art Supply Garage Sale during the Old House Fair: A celebration of South Park's Art + Architecture.

Items for sale may be: yarn, mosaic supplies, stained glass, tiles, paper, paint, fabric, beads, brushes, glue, pencils, stamps, ephemera, tools and more…

Find some great deals!

Bravo School of Art is located at 2963 Beech Street in South Park between 30th and Dale Streets.