Art Supply Garage Sale
Bravo School of Art 2963 Beech Street , San Diego, California 92102
Pick up some gently used or new art supplies at Bravo School of Art’s Art Supply Garage Sale during the Old House Fair: a celebration of South Park's Art + Architecture.
Items for sale may be: yarn, mosaic supplies, stained glass, tiles, paper, paint, fabric, beads, brushes, Jewelry findings, glue, pencils, stamps, ephemera, tools and more…
Find some great deals!
Bravo School of Art is located in South Park at 2963 Beech Street between 30th and Dale Streets.
Info
Bravo School of Art 2963 Beech Street , San Diego, California 92102 View Map
Art , Special Events
South Park