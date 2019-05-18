Pick up some gently used or new art supplies at Bravo School of Art’s Art Supply Garage Sale during the Old House Fair: a celebration of South Park's Art + Architecture.

Items for sale may be: yarn, mosaic supplies, stained glass, tiles, paper, paint, fabric, beads, brushes, Jewelry findings, glue, pencils, stamps, ephemera, tools and more…

Find some great deals!

Bravo School of Art is located in South Park at 2963 Beech Street between 30th and Dale Streets.