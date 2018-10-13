Art Unites and Tularosa House of Art present Artistry In Motion

Tularosa House of Art 2602 Imperial Avenue, San Diego, California 92102

A night of stellar comedic artistry and brilliant, smile-inducing art. Featuring award-winning comedy artists and prominent visual artists from San Diego. Comedy performances followed by a Q&A session with the comedy artists led by audience members and Art Unites' founder.

Tularosa House of Art 2602 Imperial Avenue, San Diego, California 92102
Art , Comedy
Logan Heights
6195400310
