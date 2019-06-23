Art Walk at The Centre

Art. Music. Food. Drink. Have it all at The Centre Escondido's first-ever Art Walk!

Cruise through the various levels of The Centre filled with phenomenal artwork and local vendors. Plus there will be live music, art demonstrations, glass blowing, and free caricature drawings!

"Art-themed" $7 cocktails will also be available courtesy of Vintana Wine + Dine including the Monet-jito & Picasso Paloma. Guests can also order from the Vintana Happy Hour menu throughout the entire event!

RSVP for this FREE event today!

All RSVPs will recieve a Vintana $10 off coupon (when you spend $40) at Check-in.