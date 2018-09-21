Arte Pad Summer Love Festival

Arte Pad Festival unites San Diego artists and musicians to give them a platform for freedom, empowerment, and self-expression!

Located in the Mountains of San Diego in Potrero (45 minutes Southeast of Downtown SD) Arte Pad Festival fuses DJ’s and musicians, creative arts and business of art, healing arts and healing nutrition, Friday night festival fashion show, Saturday night parade, performance art, comedy, improv, and a dance mob! If you are an artist or creatively inclined in any way, Arte Pad Festival is the place to be!

You'll discover distinct camps and workshops to explore and unite your creative inclinations with those with the same passions! Come up for a divine adventure to explore your wild, free, and empowered self with an intimate, playful, and all inclusive community of local artists, lovers, and dreamers.