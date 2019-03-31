Artisan Brunch at Hotel del Coronado

Experience Crown Room Brunch with a local artisan flair during the month of March. A true feast for the senses, the lavish Sunday brunch in the Crown Room features a chilled seafood bar, regionally inspired dishes, international cuisine and carving stations. Guests also enjoy a gourmet Bloody Mary bar, made-to-order mimosas, and a spectacular candy and dessert bar. See what makes Sunday brunch at The Del legendary.

March 31: Featuring local Carlsbad oysters and sustainable house-smoked fish.

For parties of 12+ email largepartydining@hoteldel.com.