Artisan Brunch at Hotel del Coronado
Hotel Del Coronado 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado, California 92118
Experience Crown Room Brunch with a local artisan flair during the month of March. A true feast for the senses, the lavish Sunday brunch in the Crown Room features a chilled seafood bar, regionally inspired dishes, international cuisine and carving stations. Guests also enjoy a gourmet Bloody Mary bar, made-to-order mimosas, and a spectacular candy and dessert bar. See what makes Sunday brunch at The Del legendary.
March 10: Featuring Jody Maroni Sausages & The Del’s Some like it Blonde craft brew from Coronado Brewing Co.
Info
Hotel Del Coronado 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado, California 92118 View Map
Food & Drink
Coronado