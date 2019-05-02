Artisan Table Guest Chef Guest Chef Jason McLeod from Ironside and Born & Raised

A.R. Valentien 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, San Diego, California 92037

Two Michelin Star Chef Jason McLeod of Born and Raised and Ironside will show off his talents during a collaborative Artisan Table Guest Chef dinner with The Lodge at Torrey Pines’ Executive Chef Jeff Jackson. Guests will enjoy decadent multiple-courses curated by these two award winning chefs, paired with California wine and breathtaking views of the Torrey Pines Golf Course and Pacific.

A.R. Valentien 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, San Diego, California 92037
