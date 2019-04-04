Artisan Table Signature Wine Series: Winemaker Chris Pisani, from ZD Wines, Napa Valley
A.R. Valentien 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, San Diego, California 92037
Guests will enjoy a decadent multiple-course wine pairing dinner set on the A.R. Valentien terrace, overlooking the Torrey Pines Golf Course and Pacific.
The Lodge’s Executive Chef Jackson has partnered with ZD Wines winemaker, Chris Pisani, who hand-selected wines specifically for this dinner, to curate a menu that perfectly complements the flavors in each wine pour.
Guests will also experience an intimate discussion about the winemaking process and the inspiration behind each wine with Mr. Pisani.
