Artist Alliance at the Museum 2017

MARCH 4–AUGUST 27, 2017

More than 200 artists submitted to be part of the fourth and largest Artist Alliance exhibition at OMA. Artwork includes oil paintings, watercolors, photography, digital artwork, collage, and sculpture—a survey of media and styles from local and national artists. This exhibition represents the incredible quality of artwork being produced by artists in the Artist Alliance membership group at the museum. Jurors for the exhibition were Karen McGuire, curator of exhibitions for the City of Carlsbad’s William D. Cannon Art Gallery, and Sue Greenwood of Sue Greenwood Fine Art.

Programming related to this exhibition:

• Reception: March 25