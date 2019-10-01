Katya Mezhova brings traditional art instruction in composition, color and perspective to artists working at all levels. In each class you will create works from still life set-in ups by drawing or painting in acrylics what you see. Katya will give you personal corrections to heighten your creative skill set and develop techniques to improve your art.

This presentation is part of The Studio Door's fall programming featuring essential workshops, classes and presentations by San Diego's Art Authorities.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/artist-almanac-creating-from-sight-drawing-painting-basics-tickets-70712249241