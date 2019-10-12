Artist Almanac: Life Outside the Studio

Saturday, October 12 • Gallery Relationships: Putting your best foot forward

“Coffee Talk” sessions • 10 - 11:30 AM

$5 per session at door; no registration

Patric Stillman will lead a discussion with participating artists about the necessary skills that an artist needs to succeed in today’s creative marketplace. Each session promptly starts at 11 AM with a 15 minute presentation and then Patric will guide group discussion on the weekly topic for the rest of the hour. At 11:00, the group will share their latest creative news and network with each other. Bring your own coffee, ideas, thoughts and questions.

This presentation is part of The Studio Door's fall programming featuring essential workshops, classes and presentations by San Diego's Art Authorities.