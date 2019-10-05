San Diego Art’s Coverage

Free to public; Seating first-come, first serve

Michael James Rocha will speak on arts coverage in San Diego. The presentation will include explaining what journalists do and why certain stories are better than others.

For over twenty years, Michael James Rocha has worked with The San Diego Union Tribune. As arts and entertainment editor, he oversees pop music, classical music, visual art, theater, dance, things to do and dinner coverage. He is a founding member of the Asian American Journalist Association San Diego chapter and previously taught journalism at Point Loma Nazarene University.

This presentation is part of The Studio Door's fall programming featuring essential workshops, classes and presentations by San Diego's Art Authorities.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/artist-almanac-presentation-on-san-diego-arts-coverage-tickets-70708786885