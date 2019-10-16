Studio Art Card Swap

Artist Trading Cards (ATC) has become an international movement. Want to learn about San Diego’s community? San Diego’s ATC artists are holding a fun evening at The Studio Door; part social, part educational and part creative. Everyone is welcome!

The evening will begin at 6 PM with a pre-meeting potluck social. At 7 PM, Fred Marinello will lead a short presentation on the history of ATC. This will be followed by local artists Jaron Stokes and John Keasler showcasing their own ATC portfolios.

The talking heads portion of the program will be followed by: (1) Professional ATC Swap; (2) Patrons can purchase Art Card Editions and Originals (ACEO) direct from participating artists; and (3) Everyone else can hop on Make One-Take One table [Basic supplies will be available but participants are encouraged to bring their own art supplies if they want to add something special to their own creativity].

Bringing your own ATCs to the Swap? The only official rule for ATCs is the size: 2.5" x 3.5".