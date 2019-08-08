SDAI will host an “Artists Get Together” with Jonathon Glus on August 8, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the San Diego Art Institute in Balboa Park. Enjoy drinks with fellow artists in the community, reconnect with folks you know but haven’t seen in ages, as well as meet San Diego’s new Executive Director of the Commissioner for Arts & Culture, Jonathon Glus. Jonathon would love to meet you and provide a glimpse into the Commission’s vision and plans. He’ll also field a few questions you’ll be invited to channel to Jonathon and SDAI on a message wall. He wants to know what our region’s artists are thinking and talking about, and what our regional art communities are concerned with. Come and enjoy an evening of drinks and conversation, and bring a friend! If you’d like to provide images that we will project during that evening, and also provide as an informal deck for SDAI and Jonathon to refer to, please visit our website for more details.

https://www.sandiego-art.org/upcoming/2019/8/8/artist-get-together-with-jonathon-glus