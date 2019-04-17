Artist Night at Rendezvous

Mix and mingle with talented local artists Olga Tenyakova, Sue Allemand, Sheila Noseworthy, Jason Humphrey, Sacha Hope, Cassandra Schramm, Chris Peterson, and Ginger Lou as they showcase their work and share their inspiration behind each of their masterpieces for the night at Rendezvous. Sip on $6.00 art-inspired cocktails or enjoy a selection of beer and wine.