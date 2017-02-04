Artist Reception: Love is in the Air Exhibit

In this exhibit, "Love is in the Air." Eight artists will display their work centered around the theme of Love. Artists Deanne Tiffany, Mae Cruder Davis, Katy Reeve Weesner, Beth McClellan, Anne Carson, Randy Storm, Julianne Ricksecker and Susan Mae Hull will display their works ranging from oil painting and watercolor to polymer clay and hand blown glasswork. On Saturday, February 4th, the artists will be appearing at the studio to discuss their work with the public. Come meet them and find out about their process!

Where: Ladybug Art Center in Kensington, 4685 Biona Drive, San Diego CA 92116

When: Saturday, February 4th, 2017 11:00AM to 2:00PM

Cost: FREE

Light refreshments will be served.

Ladybug Art Center is right off Adams Avenue number 11 bus line.