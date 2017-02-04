Artist Reception: Love is in the Air Exhibit
Ladybug Art Studio 4685 Biona Dr., San Diego, California 92116
In this exhibit, "Love is in the Air." Eight artists will display their work centered around the theme of Love. Artists Deanne Tiffany, Mae Cruder Davis, Katy Reeve Weesner, Beth McClellan, Anne Carson, Randy Storm, Julianne Ricksecker and Susan Mae Hull will display their works ranging from oil painting and watercolor to polymer clay and hand blown glasswork. On Saturday, February 4th, the artists will be appearing at the studio to discuss their work with the public. Come meet them and find out about their process!
Where: Ladybug Art Center in Kensington, 4685 Biona Drive, San Diego CA 92116
When: Saturday, February 4th, 2017 11:00AM to 2:00PM
Cost: FREE
Light refreshments will be served.
Ladybug Art Center is right off Adams Avenue number 11 bus line.
Info
