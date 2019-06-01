Artist Reception at the Off Track Gallery

For the month of June reception at the Off Track Gallery teams up with the City of Encinitas ArtNight. Note that the date is one week earlier than the usual date for the receptions and that the time is now extended to later in the evening.

The public is invited to an artists’ reception at the Off Track Gallery featuring the artworks of Michael Chesnut.

Michael Chesnut says, “I’m an artist, illustrator, and photographer living in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, CA. I have been fortunate to have lived in a number of cities in the U.S. and have been able to do some world traveling. My travel and life experiences, along with my design and art training, help me recognize the interesting, the amazing, and even the beautiful in the ordinary things that surround us every day. In my photographs, I try to highlight the unexpected in the ordinary. In my art and illustration, I try to identify what is special in the usual. In all of my work, I try to enhance and emphasize bold lines, colors, contrasts, or other aspects that already exist in a subject. I love to talk and learn about forms of art and creative expression as much as I love to create it. I have found that every opinion about art is valid as long as it is honestly and thoughtfully offered. Each of us sees something different based on our life experiences and what we bring with us. What an amazing thing to share!”

Refreshments will be served at the reception. All artwork in the Gallery will be 10% OFF the entire day from 10am to closing. This event is free and open to the public.

The Off Track Gallery is owned and operated by the San Dieguito Art Guild, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 talented local artists.

Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas, 760-942-3636, pr@sandieguitoartguild.com, OffTrackGallery.com.