The Artist’s Way with Kristen Fogle

Have you been trying to muster up the energy to complete your creative project for a while now? Are you recently retired, perhaps, and looking to get back into that artistic hobby you always loved before LIFE took over? Or maybe you work in an artistic field, always on other people’s projects…just never on your own?

This powerful, seven-week course is for novices and working artists of all types, including writers, visual artists, actors, dancers, musicians…ANYONE who recognizes their innate creativity!

In a supportive and safe setting we will:

work through the chapters and exercises in The Artist’s Way

take a look “behind the scenes”–those people, places, things in both our past and present that keep us from plunging forward with our art

play with activities such as yoga, drawing, painting, collaging, photo, improv, etc., both for fun sake and to expand our horizons

hold ourselves accountable to daily/weekly creative practices and (at least!) one project each that we will share at the last class

discover new processes to make us more pro-active and productive

re-discover joy, in little things, in one another, and in our day to day lives.

Bring a copy of The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (many available at the local libraries) and a 9″ x 11” unlined sketchbook, which you will collage at our first meeting. No previous arts experience required.