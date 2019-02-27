Artist Spotlight Series

On February 27th, Artist-in-Residence Chantal Wnuk, Deviate / Landscape curator Carlos Castro Arias, and installation artist Trinh Mai visit SDAI to discuss their exhibitions. This event will create an intimate opportunity to connect with the artists and their art, allowing for quiet conversations that are immediate and personal. It’s kinda like speed dating in that guests move around the room for mini talks led by an artist or curator in front of different works of art – and there’s wine, beer and other bevs to enjoy.

Event schedule:

6:00 P.M. Doors Open

6:30 – 7:00 P.M. Chantal Wnuk, Matthew J Mahoney Artist-in-Residence at SDAI

7:00 – 7:30 P.M. Carlos Castro Arias, artist and curator of SDAI's Deviate/ Landscape

7:30 – 8:00 P.M. Trinh Mai, artist of That We Should Be Heirs