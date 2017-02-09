ARTIST TALK: ANIMALIA-A GROUP SHOW
Sparks Gallery 530 6th Ave., San Diego, California 92101
Thursday, February 9, 2017 – 6-8 p.m.
Free event -- no RSVP required
More information via https://www.facebook.com/events/1909963919235127/
A selection of artists from our current group show: "Animalia / A Group Show" will speak about their work on display at the gallery and discuss their process and inspiration.
Refreshments served at 6:30 p.m.
Talk will begin promptly at 6:45 p.m.
Parking:
Parking is most available at the Park It On Market parking structure at 614 Market St (and 7th Ave) for $1 per hour.
Info
Sparks Gallery 530 6th Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map