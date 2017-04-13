Artist Talk: Edge of the Ocean / A Group Show
Sparks Gallery 530 6th Ave., San Diego, California 92101
Thursday, April 13, 2017 from 6:30-8 PM
FREE EVENT - NO RSVP REQUIRED
Artists Michael Carini, Michell Kurtis Cole and Brady Willmott will speak about their work on display at the gallery and discuss their process and inspiration.
Refreshments served at 6:30pm
Talk will begin promptly at 6:45pm
Parking:
Parking is most available at the Park It On Market parking structure at 614 Market St (and 7th Ave) for $1 per hour
