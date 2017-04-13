Artist Talk: Edge of the Ocean / A Group Show

Thursday, April 13, 2017 from 6:30-8 PM

FREE EVENT - NO RSVP REQUIRED

Artists Michael Carini, Michell Kurtis Cole and Brady Willmott will speak about their work on display at the gallery and discuss their process and inspiration.

Refreshments served at 6:30pm

Talk will begin promptly at 6:45pm

Parking:

Parking is most available at the Park It On Market parking structure at 614 Market St (and 7th Ave) for $1 per hour

https://www.facebook.com/events/711277899041937/