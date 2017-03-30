Artist Talk: Edge of the Ocean / A Group Show

Sparks Gallery 530 6th Ave., San Diego, California 92101

FREE EVENT - NO RSVP REQUIRED

Artists Evgeniya Golik (Evgola), Brennan Hubbell, Alex Miller, and Christina Ilene Thomas will speak about their work on display at the gallery and discuss their process and inspiration.

Refreshments served at 6:30pm

Talk will begin promptly at 6:45pm

Parking:

Parking is most available at the Park It On Market parking structure at 614 Market St (and 7th Ave) for $1 per hour

