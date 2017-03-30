Artist Talk: Edge of the Ocean / A Group Show
Sparks Gallery 530 6th Ave., San Diego, California 92101
FREE EVENT - NO RSVP REQUIRED
Artists Evgeniya Golik (Evgola), Brennan Hubbell, Alex Miller, and Christina Ilene Thomas will speak about their work on display at the gallery and discuss their process and inspiration.
Refreshments served at 6:30pm
Talk will begin promptly at 6:45pm
Parking:
Parking is most available at the Park It On Market parking structure at 614 Market St (and 7th Ave) for $1 per hour
https://www.facebook.com/events/269724980116138/
Info
Sparks Gallery 530 6th Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
please enable javascript to view