Artists of the Month Ft. Sophie’s Gallery

Culture Brewing Company teams up with a different nonprofit organization in each of their tasting rooms each month. St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC) will be the featured nonprofit for the month of July at Culture Brewing Company in Solana Beach’s Design District, located at 111 S. Cedros Ave. In addition to the art show, held from July 5-30, 2019, there will also be four special events.

The special events include a reception on Friday, July 5, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; an evening fundraiser on Tuesday, July 10, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; and a pop-up store on two consecutive Saturdays, July 20 and 27, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., which will feature handmade gifts by artists from SMSC’s art program, Sophie’s Gallery. All sales benefit artists with developmental disabilities.

The art show features a selection of paintings and drawings by artists from Sophie’s Gallery. Students Terry Esche, Tina Frantz, Mitch Gricman, Devon Jenson, Maevis Hutson, Mark Rimland, Stevenson Sapper, Janel Shortes, Brant Simpson, Laura Sloan, David Walton, Susan Warin and Kristina Woodruff will have artwork on display. The art show will showcase each student’s distinctive styles ranging from abstract, cartooning, realism and more.

SMSC serves more than 400 adults with developmental disabilities through nationally recognized, innovative programs. Its mission is to educate and empower individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Developmental disabilities include autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other cognitive disorders.

Sophie’s Gallery is an art gallery that illustrates the work of many talented individuals of St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center. Inside the gallery is a collection of artworks made by SMSC’s students and has a variety of creative works from jewelry, paintings, cards, etc. The gallery, which is also a gift shop, allows SMSC students to showcase their work, earn a paycheck from sales of their artwork, while also raising funds for many of the programs at SMSC.