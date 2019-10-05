Artists’ Reception at the Off Track Gallery, October 5, 2019, from 4-7pm

The public is invited to an artists’ reception at the Off Track Gallery featuring the photography by Jeffrey Brosbe and oil paintings by David Rickert. In addition the Guild is showing artworks by veterans — both SDAG members and non-SDAG members. This reception is again combined with Encinitas’ Art Night.

Jeffrey R. Brosbe says, “Visually, my work is built around shape, light, and shadow. The essence of my images however are moments in time which, in their contemplation, communicate my personal response to the world which is sometimes a wry, ironic smile, at others awestruck, and sometimes in a realm between these poles. I strive to have my images succeed both on their surface and after deeper consideration. I have written that the creation of an image is the same as the creation of a Haiku: It should be whole and meaningful in itself while providing greater insight when pondered further.”

David Rickert spent most of his life in the Minneapolis area where he was an active, award-winning painter, a member of the Edina Art Center teaching staff for 12 years, and president of the Minnesota Watercolor Society. He is a Signature Member of the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society and member of Oil Painters of America. Although accomplished in watercolor, acrylic and pastel, he has settled on oil as his preferred medium and now enjoys plein air events where artists paint strictly outdoors in the tradition of the Impressionists. His paintings feature bold color, dramatic light and a strong sense of place. “I look for drama in ordinary subjects and am particularly drawn to strong contrasts of light/shade and warm/cool. I strive for an abstract quality in my design and in my use of value and color. I am still learning to simplify and avoid too much detail.”

About the Veteran’s art show

Peter Lanham, SDAG member, having come from a military family, initially had the idea to honor vets in the Off Track Gallery. His mother, Shirley Lanham, was always active in helping military families, including the Red Cross and was the wife of Rear Admiral Harvey Lanham, COMFAIRWESTPAC. Inclusion of veterans’s artwork is the guild’s way of honoring an artistic group of veterans that served and sacrificed for our country. Commander of American Legion Post 416, Matthew Shillingburg, Hannah Mullins, and Executive Director of Helping Paws, and Steven Dilley President vetorg.org were asked to help locate local veteran artists. The veterans applied and were accepte. Lanham says, “It’s an honor and privilege to serve those who have served and sacrificed while providing an artistic conduit for their art!”

Refreshments will be served at the reception. All artwork in the Gallery will be 10% OFF the entire day from 10am to closing. This event is free and open to the public.

The Off Track Gallery is owned and operated by the San Dieguito Art Guild, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 talented local artists.

Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas, 760-942-3636, pr@sandieguitoartguild.com, OffTrackGallery.com.