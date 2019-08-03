Artist Reception at the Off Track Gallery, August 3, 2019, from 4-9pm

For the month of August reception at the Off Track Gallery teams up with the City of Encinitas ArtNight. Note that the date is one week earlier than the usual date for the receptions and that the time is now extended to later in the evening.

The public is invited to an artists’ reception at the Off Track Gallery featuring the jewelry of Cindy Alcoset and the artworks of three MiraCosta, Oceanside, art students: Jermaine Morales, Andy Brandon Portillo, and Joshua San Nicolas.

The three MiraCosta College students will each be awarded a check for $500 — from a percentage of the net profits the San Dieguito Art Guild made from their Mother’s Day Weekend Art, Garden, and Studio Tour last May. In addition to the cash awards the students are given free space in the Off Track Gallery to give them the experience of showing and selling their work in a public gallery. The award ceremony will be at 5:00pm.

Cindy Alcoset makes beautiful beadwoven jewelry including leather wrap bracelets, beaded necklaces, and earrings. Cindy says “ I love creating fun, sparkly, pieces of jewelry using colorful and unique gemstones, crystals, druzys and Picasso Czech glass beads.”

Jermaine Morales will receive his AA in 2020 from MiraCosta College with aspirations to continue his art studies at SDSU. He was born in Hawaii, but has lived in Oceanside for most of his life. He is an exceptional painter who is also skilled in traditional drawing media and digital art. Most of his influences stem for his love of classical art, surrealism, and pop culture.

Andy Brandon Portillo is an artist who primarily works charcoal, ink, and watercolor. He believes there is a connection between the nature of humanity and the environment we create for ourselves. Andy has been published in the Chasing Visions brochure, presented a myriad of artworks at MiraCosta’s display cases, and exhibited in the Parallel, Blue Gate, and Kruglak galleries where he has won awards in juried shows. Andy has been accepted into Laguna College of Art and Design, where he plans to attend for the illustration program in Fall 2019.

Joshua Malit San Nicolas accredits his creative drive to be from all of the positive feedback his instructors and peers have given him from middle school, high school and college. The banality of living in the same area all his life demands heavy imagination as he watches the culture around him evolve and change throughout his life. Having grown up with the advent of internet pop culture, his work is usually inspired by the popular zeitgeist in cartoons, comics, video games and movies.

Refreshments will be served at the reception. All artwork in the Gallery will be 10% OFF the entire day from 10am to closing. This event is free and open to the public.

The Off Track Gallery is owned and operated by the San Dieguito Art Guild, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 talented local artists.

Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas, 760-942-3636, pr@sandieguitoartguild.com, OffTrackGallery.com.