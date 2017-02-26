ArtReach presents Sue Palmer & Her Motel Swing Band and The Shenanigans

Are you ready to boogie woogie and rock and roll? On February 26, 2017 at 2:30 pm at The Music Box, 1337 India Street, the house will be rockin’ with Sue Palmer and her Motel Swing Orchestra, and The Shenanigans.

Proceeds benefit the ArtReach Access to Art Program that focuses on connecting students at elementary schools throughout San Diego County with free or very low-cost visual arts education taught by artists from the community

“We are honored to have the support of these musicians,” says Judy Berman Silbert, Executive Director of ArtReach. “These incredible musical artists either grew up in San Diego, or are long-time members of this community. We share the belief that the arts of all kinds need to be an integral part of every child’s education, and should not be dependent on zip code or socioeconomic status. This event supports our Access to Art Program that grants ten days of free artist-led, visual arts education to schools that have no other means for art.”

Since 2008, ArtReach has connected over 10,000 K-6 students to sequential, skill-building lessons. ArtReach strives to bring equity to classrooms that would otherwise have no resources for visual arts education and to help youngsters practice creative problem solving while making original art in a variety of media. Grants, individual donors and events like this one directly impact the number of youngsters ArtReach works with each year.

About Sue Palmer:

Sue Palmer, San Diego’s Queen of boogie woogie, infamous for her beehive-wearing stint with blues diva Candye Kane, has made her musical mark with flashy boogie woogie stylings and her high-energy band, the Motel Swing Orchestra. Sporting a couple of pounds of swanky cocktail rings on each hand, she wails through a very complete blues keyboard vocabulary like the veteran she is. Palmer has performed with many legends of the Boogie genre including Marcia Ball, Hadda Brooks, Sonny Leyland, Steve Lucky, Jeannie Cheathem, Ricky Nye, and too many more to name. Palmer is a nationally acclaimed performer, composer, and recording artist who sets the standard for authentic boogie-woogie piano, swing and blues. When Palmer and the Motel Swing Orchestra take the stage, snapping, clapping and dancing will surely commence.

About The Shenanigans:

The Shenanigans bring together veterans of some of the city’s most celebrated local bands for the pure joy of playing together. Bassist John Gunderson and drummer Jack Pinney took a break from public gigs a few years ago to get back to playing for the fun of it. Reconnecting with fellow legend of the local rock scene, Jim McInnes, they began Tuesday night jam sessions in Gunderson’s studio with guitarist Tom Meksto, perfecting the solid rhythm at the core of their music. Many of San Diego’s most talented musicians began sitting in on the sessions, and several, like Mark DeCerbo on lead guitar, Mark Bentley on keys, and William (Joe) Dyke Jr. on trumpet, became regulars, as did Paul Kater on percussion and Dave Good on sax. The Shenanigans formed out of those sessions, and the result is an exhilarating blend of jump, swing, and rock and roll.

What better place to host a musical event than The Music Box? This swanky made for music venue in Little Italy makes concert going a treat, with superlative acoustics, comfy seating and no host food/bar. Kristen Cusato, Communications Manager for Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, former KUSI news anchor, and no stranger to San Diego’s art and music scene, will guide us through the evening as emcee. One fortunate raffle winner will take home a painting by acclaimed artist Stephanie Clair.

Guests may choose from General or VIP Seating: $25/General Admission, $60 VIP reserved seats, $300 VIP reserved table for six. All reserved seating includes one drink ticket/person and a swag bag.

Purchase your tickets at www.artreachsandiego.org. For questions or more information, call 619-940-7278.