Arts & Craft

The Spanish Village Art Center – one of Balboa Park’s most picturesque settings – is offering up a unique evening featuring tastings of some of San Diego’s best craft brews, bites from the Prado and the Cohn Restaurant Group, music and, of course, the chance to check out the work of the village’s more than 200 resident artists. Attendees will even get the chance to make some art of their own to take home with lessons in painting, pottery and more. The event is a fundraiser with proceeds going to support the Spanish Village Art Center’s arts education programs for underserved youth as well as to bolster its efforts to enhance its space with new, inventive experiences.