Arts That Inspire
La Bodega Studios and Gallery 2196 Logan Ave., San Diego, California 92113
Join us for an incredible art show fundraiser at La Bodega Gallery for a night of ART + IMPACT + COMMUNITY to help EDUCATE + EMPOWER + INSPIRE girls living in rural communities in Baja, Mexico
Hello San Diego community, fellow artists, impact entrepreneurs and philanthropists. We are so excited to host ART THAT INSPIRES ART SHOW AT LA BODEGA GALLERY to support local artists as well as raise funds for educational and art programs for 9 girls in Baja, Mexico.
The evening will feature:
Art and
Art performances from select, local artists and artisans
Live Music
Beer
Live Flamenco Guitar
Art Activities
And most importantly, deep, authentic connections and community.
Join us for an evening of art and impact, connections, laughter, music and drinks. Come meet your fellow artists, impact entrepreneurs, and philanthropists.