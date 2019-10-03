Arts That Inspire

Join us for an incredible art show fundraiser at La Bodega Gallery for a night of ART + IMPACT + COMMUNITY to help EDUCATE + EMPOWER + INSPIRE girls living in rural communities in Baja, Mexico

Hello San Diego community, fellow artists, impact entrepreneurs and philanthropists. We are so excited to host ART THAT INSPIRES ART SHOW AT LA BODEGA GALLERY to support local artists as well as raise funds for educational and art programs for 9 girls in Baja, Mexico.

The evening will feature:

Art and

Art performances from select, local artists and artisans

Live Music

Beer

Live Flamenco Guitar

Art Activities

And most importantly, deep, authentic connections and community.

Join us for an evening of art and impact, connections, laughter, music and drinks. Come meet your fellow artists, impact entrepreneurs, and philanthropists.