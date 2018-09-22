Come experience the first annual ArtWalk Carlsbad, a two-day outdoor fine art festival at Armada Drive on Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23, 2018. ArtWalk Carlsbad will feature live music, a wine and beer garden, food trucks, interactive art experiences, over 200 artists showcasing every medium of fine art and a brand new element in its lineup—chalk art. The 50 chalk artists will create temporary masterpieces on the asphalt live at the event making chalk art a distinctive feature of ArtWalk Carlsbad each year. ArtWalk Carlsbad is the sister festival to Mission Federal ArtWalk in Little Italy and ArtWalk @ Liberty Station. With the unifying theme of all three events being “Connecting Creative Communities,” ArtWalk Carlsbad aims to bring travelers and San Diegans from all over the county together for an immersive art experience while being enchanted by views of the Carlsbad Flower Fields and the ocean. Admission to the event is $10 in advance online and $12 at the door. Kids 16 and under are free.