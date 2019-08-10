Join us for the 14th annual ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, the summer’s fine arts festival taking place at Ingram Plaza on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11. Come experience fine art, music and interactive art projects at the free event all weekend long. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will celebrate 14 years of "Connecting Creative Communities" and will feature artwork from local, national and international artists. Every medium of art will be on display including painting, sculpture, glasswork, fine jewelry, photography and more. In addition to the works of art, San Diego locals and visitors can expect live music; KidsWalk, an interactive art area for families; street food options and a wine and beer pavilion! Each year the event supports ArtReach, a nonprofit that delivers high-quality art education to K-8 schools throughout San Diego.