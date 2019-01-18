ASD Thrive On 2019

Parents of children of any age with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or similar conditions, join together in a supportive and friendly environment to gain knowledge and build community. Parents leave each session with skills to understand their child’s diagnosis and its effects on their family, build family support, and how to care for themselves and their relationships.

Our ASD Thrive On group is only available to parents who have previously participated in our parent support groups.

For more information and to register, please contact our Family Wellness Center. RSVP is required.

*$180 fee covers all 12 session listed below or a drop-in option is available of $20 per session.