Warwick's will host Ashton Applewhite as she discusses and signs her new book, "This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism." Applewhite is an activist, TED speaker, and Influencer of the Year.

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.