AstroGoddess Astrology Natal Chart Workshop

Understanding your natal chart is like under your own personal blueprint- what makes you tick, what you look for in a partner, how you react emotionally, what your purpose is. By looking to the stars, we can dive in more deeper into ourselves. Studying our full astrology chart is studying ourselves. If you're feeling lost or confused what your next step is, your natal chart can help you reconnect with your purpose and lift your spirits on what you are meant to be doing.

In this workshop, we'll be diving into your natal planetary positions and house positioning. This is the perfect workshop for someone who wants to understand their own chart or wants to explore how to read astrological charts for others. This also represents an opportunity to connect with others who may share the same placements on you on more productive ways to deal with that aspect for you. There are no bad charts- it's all about learning how to work with that energy! This workshop will shed some light on who you are on an innate level and how to thrive with that energy.

This is the perfect event for someone who wants to tap into astrology to better understand oneself or to feel more comfortable giving chart readings to others. Either you can dive in more deeply to understand yourself, or be equipped with the tools to read charts for your friends + family to unlock the way that they are. This workshop will give you the framework to understand what each position means.

Be sure to email us at astrogoddesssd@gmail.com with your birthday, place of birth and time of birth after purchasing your ticket on the Eventbrite site. Tickets are $22.22. Your full natal chart will be given to you upon arrival! Snacks + tea will be provided.