Athena's Distinguished Speaker Series with Karyn Schoenbart

How many of us wear multiple hats including mother and corporate executive? How many of us struggle to crack the code of mastering this perennial juggling act?

On July 25, Athena and Sony are presenting: Karyn Schoenbart as this distinguished speaker divulges her success strategies as a mom, an acclaimed author and a CEO of a publicly traded tech company.

Karyn's tightrope act is sure to enlighten many of us eager to overcome these inevitable challenges, to better manage expectations and to carve out the best methods in achieving your priorities.

That’s the idea behind Mom.B.A. Essential Business Advice from One Generation to the Next by Karyn Schoenbart, CEO of The NPD Group, a global provider of information and advisory services.

The first 100 guests through the door will receive a complimentary copy of Karyn's best-selling book!