Athena's Distinguished Speaker Series Women Who Lead From the C-Suite

Today only 24 women serve in the top spot of Fortune 500 organizations. Female representation in other C-suite roles varies, with 13% of chief financial officers, 19% of chief information officers and a more equitable 55% of chief human resources officers as women.

This timely Distinguished Speaker Series will reveal how corporate STEM leaders think, feel and act in their ascent up the corporate ladder. This session will help inform the behavior, the policies and the conversation around confronting workplace challenges and advancing diversity and inclusion solutions.

You can expect to gain practical career direction on what to do and what not to do from this esteemed panel. Come prepared to experience the inspiration and guidance from the wisdom, vulnerability and success strategies that empowered these Women in the C-Suite.