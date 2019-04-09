Athena's LSIG Committee Presents | Fireside Chat with Sabrina Johnson and Lisa Walters-Hoffert

How do women jump from the bench to the C-suite? How do women translate science background and technical training into business acumen? The life sciences job opportunities are sizzling hot and Athena's Fireside Chat will prepare those ready to leverage their science background and advance up the corporate ladder.

On April 9, join Athena and its Life Sciences Special Interest Group (LSIG) Committee as they feature Sabrina Johnson, President & CEO of Daré Bioscience: DARE (NASDAQ). Here’s what you can expect to learn:

Why and how a biochemist transitioned from the bench of big pharma to raising $170M in capital as CEO of a life sciences company

How Sabrina persuaded hiring managers that she could successfully transition to a business role

How Sabrina and Lisa obtained financial fluency and business savvy

The challenges they overcame and the strategies they deployed

What they look for in job candidates today as they grows their publicly traded life sciences company