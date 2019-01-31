Athena's Signature Series | Corporate Storytelling

Are you great at advocating for others, but not yourself?

Is your attitude of gratitude getting in the way of your professional advancement?

Do you worry that asking for your worth will make you appear greedy or ungrateful?

Are you working hard waiting to be rewarded?

If you're a great champion of others but struggle to advocate for yourself, this presentation will help you elegantly and ethically ask for what you deserve and stop waiting to be noticed. Self-advocacy is not selfish but rather a pathway that helps us create a legacy of equity for those that come after us. The beliefs we consume from our culture inform how we behave and can impact how we manage our careers.

This interactive presentation will focus on:

- Beliefs that are impeding your advancement

- How to ask with elegance

- Why negotiation can be a form of social activism

- How to prepare for hard conversations

- How to be accountable to yourself

