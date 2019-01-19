ATLAS Wrestling

to Google Calendar - ATLAS Wrestling - 2019-01-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ATLAS Wrestling - 2019-01-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ATLAS Wrestling - 2019-01-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - ATLAS Wrestling - 2019-01-19 18:00:00

Heartland Masonic Lodge 695 Ballantyne St, El Cajon, California 92020

LIVE Pro Wrestling & Lucha Libre

Presented by ATLAS Wrestling

Main Event:

Donnie Suarez vs Mariachi Loco

Singles Matches:

Arik Cannon vs Rocket Boy

Zicky Dice vs Levi Shapiro

Koto Hiro vs Biagio Crescenzo

Bryn Thorne vs Leslie Iris

Boyce LeGrande w/Lucian D. Light vs Daniel Torch

Robert Hall vs Matt Twizted

Tag Team Match:

Bad Boys w/Lucian D. light vs Skeleton Crew

FREE EVENT! FREE EVENT! FREE EVENT! FREE EVENT!

ATLAS ARENA | 695 Ballantyne St | El Cajon, CA

Doors 6pm | Pre Show 630pm | Bell Time 7pm

All Ages | Kids 12yrs & under must attend with adult

First come first served! Limited seating and standing room!

Info
Heartland Masonic Lodge 695 Ballantyne St, El Cajon, California 92020 View Map
Special Events, Sports
El Cajon
to Google Calendar - ATLAS Wrestling - 2019-01-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ATLAS Wrestling - 2019-01-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ATLAS Wrestling - 2019-01-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - ATLAS Wrestling - 2019-01-19 18:00:00