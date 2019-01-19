ATLAS Wrestling
Heartland Masonic Lodge 695 Ballantyne St, El Cajon, California 92020
LIVE Pro Wrestling & Lucha Libre
Presented by ATLAS Wrestling
Main Event:
Donnie Suarez vs Mariachi Loco
Singles Matches:
Arik Cannon vs Rocket Boy
Zicky Dice vs Levi Shapiro
Koto Hiro vs Biagio Crescenzo
Bryn Thorne vs Leslie Iris
Boyce LeGrande w/Lucian D. Light vs Daniel Torch
Robert Hall vs Matt Twizted
Tag Team Match:
Bad Boys w/Lucian D. light vs Skeleton Crew
ATLAS ARENA | 695 Ballantyne St | El Cajon, CA
Doors 6pm | Pre Show 630pm | Bell Time 7pm
All Ages | Kids 12yrs & under must attend with adult
First come first served! Limited seating and standing room!