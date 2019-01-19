LIVE Pro Wrestling & Lucha Libre

Presented by ATLAS Wrestling

Main Event:

Donnie Suarez vs Mariachi Loco

Singles Matches:

Arik Cannon vs Rocket Boy

Zicky Dice vs Levi Shapiro

Koto Hiro vs Biagio Crescenzo

Bryn Thorne vs Leslie Iris

Boyce LeGrande w/Lucian D. Light vs Daniel Torch

Robert Hall vs Matt Twizted

Tag Team Match:

Bad Boys w/Lucian D. light vs Skeleton Crew

FREE EVENT! FREE EVENT! FREE EVENT! FREE EVENT!

ATLAS ARENA | 695 Ballantyne St | El Cajon, CA

Doors 6pm | Pre Show 630pm | Bell Time 7pm

All Ages | Kids 12yrs & under must attend with adult

First come first served! Limited seating and standing room!