Auditions for Encore Vocal Ensemble
First Unitarian Universalist Church 4190 Front St., San Diego, California 92103
Encore Vocal Ensemble is welcoming new members to audition for San Diego’s premiere choral group in all its vocal sections. Singers are asked to prepare a selection of musical theatre repertoire and bring sheet music with them. Audition times are available by clicking on the Google survey link found on their website.
About Encore: Encore Vocal Ensemble is San Diego’s go-to choral group for quality, entertaining performances of musical theatre at a great value. Through mainstage and community performances, and a robust schedule of master classes, Encore members share their love of live performance with the San Diego region while expanding their capabilities as performers.
