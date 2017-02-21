Auditions for Encore Vocal Ensemble

Encore Vocal Ensemble is welcoming new members to audition for San Diego’s premiere choral group in all its vocal sections. Singers are asked to prepare a selection of musical theatre repertoire and bring sheet music with them. Audition times are available by clicking on the Google survey link found on their website.

About Encore: Encore Vocal Ensemble is San Diego’s go-to choral group for quality, entertaining performances of musical theatre at a great value. Through mainstage and community performances, and a robust schedule of master classes, Encore members share their love of live performance with the San Diego region while expanding their capabilities as performers.