Auditions for Key of She

Key of She, San Diego’s unique choral ensemble for women, is holding auditions on Monday, June 17, 7 p.m. at University City United Church, 2788 Governor Drive. If you are an experienced choral musician and enjoy singing a variety of genres including a cappella, classical, contemporary, folk and pop, Key of She is looking for you. Rehearsals are Mondays, 7 to 9 p.m. at UCUC. Summer Session begins with auditions on June 17 and ends with performances in September and early October. For more information, go to www.keyofshe.org or email keyofshesd@gmail.com.