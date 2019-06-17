Auditions for Key of She
University City United Church 2877 Governor Drive, San Diego, California 92122
Key of She, San Diego’s unique choral ensemble for women, is holding auditions on Monday, June 17, 7 p.m. at University City United Church, 2788 Governor Drive. If you are an experienced choral musician and enjoy singing a variety of genres including a cappella, classical, contemporary, folk and pop, Key of She is looking for you. Rehearsals are Mondays, 7 to 9 p.m. at UCUC. Summer Session begins with auditions on June 17 and ends with performances in September and early October. For more information, go to www.keyofshe.org or email keyofshesd@gmail.com.