Auditions: They're Playing Our Song

“They're Playing Our Song" Is a musical based on the real-life relationship of Marvin Hamlisch and Carol Bayer Sager. A wisecracking composer finds a new, offbeat lyricist but initially the match is not one made in heaven. The two undergo a series of trial and error before overcoming a number of hurdles and finding true love. "They're Playing Our Song" is a two lead show, Vernon and Sonya; each lead has a three-person Greek chorus which portrays the inner voices of the main characters.

They're Playing Our Song

Book by Neil Simon, Music by Marvin Hamlisch, Lyrics by Carol Bayer Sager

Directed by George Bailey and Mark Loveless

Musical Direction by Kirk Valles

Choreography by Alisa Williams

Audition requirements:

Please prepare a 1-minute song that best shows your vocal range. Bring sheet music in the correct key, an accompanist will be provided. No a cappella singing please. If you are asked to callbacks on Tuesday, March 7th, please note that in addition to singing there will be a short dance audition, be dressed to move and ready to learn a dance combination.

Audition Dates:

Sunday: March 5 at 7:00 PM

Monday: March 6 at 7:00 PM

By appointment only, beginning at 7:00 pm

To sign up for an audition slot: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0d44a5a928abf58-theyre

AUDITIONS WILL NOT BE HELD AT THE THEATER

Audition Location:

St. Mark’s Episcopal

4227 Fairmont Avenue

San Diego, CA 92105

Performance Dates:

May 12 - June 11, 2017

Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm

Sundays at 2pm

Available Roles

The roles of Vernon and Sonya have been pre-cast.

Available roles:

3 Men: age range 18-40, Baritone-Tenor, to play all different facets Vernon's personality, ability to move well, will be required to move set pieces, some piano ability helpful.

3 Women: age range 18-38, Alto-Soprano, to play all different facets of Sonia's personality, ability to move well, will be required to move set pieces, some piano ability helpful.