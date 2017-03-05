Auditions: They're Playing Our Song
Lamplighters Community Theatre 5915 Severin Dr., La Mesa, California 91942
“They're Playing Our Song" Is a musical based on the real-life relationship of Marvin Hamlisch and Carol Bayer Sager. A wisecracking composer finds a new, offbeat lyricist but initially the match is not one made in heaven. The two undergo a series of trial and error before overcoming a number of hurdles and finding true love. "They're Playing Our Song" is a two lead show, Vernon and Sonya; each lead has a three-person Greek chorus which portrays the inner voices of the main characters.
Book by Neil Simon, Music by Marvin Hamlisch, Lyrics by Carol Bayer Sager
Directed by George Bailey and Mark Loveless
Musical Direction by Kirk Valles
Choreography by Alisa Williams
Audition requirements:
Please prepare a 1-minute song that best shows your vocal range. Bring sheet music in the correct key, an accompanist will be provided. No a cappella singing please. If you are asked to callbacks on Tuesday, March 7th, please note that in addition to singing there will be a short dance audition, be dressed to move and ready to learn a dance combination.
Audition Dates:
Sunday: March 5 at 7:00 PM
Monday: March 6 at 7:00 PM
By appointment only, beginning at 7:00 pm
To sign up for an audition slot: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0d44a5a928abf58-theyre
AUDITIONS WILL NOT BE HELD AT THE THEATER
Audition Location:
St. Mark’s Episcopal
4227 Fairmont Avenue
San Diego, CA 92105
Performance Dates:
May 12 - June 11, 2017
Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm
Sundays at 2pm
Available Roles
The roles of Vernon and Sonya have been pre-cast.
Available roles:
3 Men: age range 18-40, Baritone-Tenor, to play all different facets Vernon's personality, ability to move well, will be required to move set pieces, some piano ability helpful.
3 Women: age range 18-38, Alto-Soprano, to play all different facets of Sonia's personality, ability to move well, will be required to move set pieces, some piano ability helpful.
Info
