Acclaimed debut novelist Christopher Swann will be at The Book Catapult on Friday, October 19 at 7:30pm to discuss and sign his novel, Shadow of the Lions.

How long must we pay for the crimes of our youth? That is just one question Christopher Swann explores in this compulsively readable debut, a literary thriller set in the elite - and sometimes dark - environs of Blackburne, a prep school in Virginia. A sharp tale full of false leads and surprise turns, yet also wise and moving, Swann has delivered a gripping debut about friendship, redemption, and what it means to lay the past to rest.

“A twisty tale that surprises at every turn, Shadow of the Lions will keep you turning pages compulsively into the wee hours, cursing Christopher Swann for the inconvenience.” - Jonathan Evison, author of Lawn Boy

This event is free and open to all.