Author J.R. Strayve, Jr

J.R. Strayve, Jr., Author of 'First Spouse of the United States' will have a book discussion and book signing at the Bonita-Sunnyside Branch Library 4375 Bonita Rd., Bonita, CA 91902 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1 pm - 2:30 pm.

Book Description: 'First Spouse of the United States: Star Athlete & War Hero Battles Societal Boundaries and Washington Elite' parallels today’s political and social unrest. Politically controversial and pragmatic, witness an unlikely duo in their quest for the White House. Watch both Democrats and Republicans facilitated by a complicit media, maneuver to eat their own.

The first chapter introduces Marine Corps fighter pilot Lt. Ricardo Chambers - ‘Rocky’ - receiving the Medal of Honor in the White House East Room. Most would say this is an achievement, like conquering Mount Everest. Rocky is the man most men would like to be. He is the epitome of what many women would want in a man. But things are not what they appear to be. The First Lady and President callously exploit and discard our hero.

Flashback to Rocky’s idyllic high school years as his life takes a sudden turn, a forbidden turn. Living an inauthentic and tumultuous life, Rocky carefully samples more of what could unmask and destroy. Heroism and prowess do not clear a path for happy-ever-after. It only muddies the water, providing cover for adversaries lying in wait, ready to spring to the surface and decimate what they covet and hate.