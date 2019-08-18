Warwick's Book Store will host J.R. Strayve, Jr., Author of 'First Spouse of the United States' at "Weekends With Locals" Sunday, August 18th from 12-2 pm.

Book Description: First Spouse of the United States: Star Athlete & War Hero Battles Societal Boundaries and Washington Elite, a very TIMELY work, parallels today’s political and social unrest. Rocky, star athlete & war hero battles societal boundaries, Washington elite, and mainstream media. The reader witnesses the sexual and political evolution of a gay activist and his husband’s quest for the White House. Politically controversial and pragmatic, witness an unlikely duo in their quest for the White House. Watch both Democrats and Republicans facilitated by a complicit media, maneuver to eat their own.