Lillian Faderman
Central Library 330 Park Blvd., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
Join us for a discussion with internationally-known scholar and six-time
Lambda Literary Award winner Professor Lillian Faderman! She will be
reading from "Harvey Milk: His Lives and Death"— her latest book, hailed
as a compelling and well-researched account of the first openly gay
person elected to public office in the U.S.
Pre-registration is required for this ticketed event and each ticket includes a buffet lunch
(vegan/vegetarian options available) and a signing. Books will be available for purchase. All
proceeds benefit the Friends of Central Library. Free 2-hour parking with validation
REGISTER ONLINE: bit.ly/authorlunchfaderman
SUNDAY, MAY 26 | 12:30 P.M. | SHILEY SPECIAL EVENTS SUITE
EVENT REGISTRATION: $22 (MEMBERS), $25 (NON-MEMBERS)