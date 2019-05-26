Join us for a discussion with internationally-known scholar and six-time

Lambda Literary Award winner Professor Lillian Faderman! She will be

reading from "Harvey Milk: His Lives and Death"— her latest book, hailed

as a compelling and well-researched account of the first openly gay

person elected to public office in the U.S.

Pre-registration is required for this ticketed event and each ticket includes a buffet lunch

(vegan/vegetarian options available) and a signing. Books will be available for purchase. All

proceeds benefit the Friends of Central Library. Free 2-hour parking with validation

REGISTER ONLINE: bit.ly/authorlunchfaderman

SUNDAY, MAY 26 | 12:30 P.M. | SHILEY SPECIAL EVENTS SUITE

EVENT REGISTRATION: $22 (MEMBERS), $25 (NON-MEMBERS)