B. Brown, Becca Karpinski, Patrick McMahon and Dan McGeorge

Four authors whose writings appear in the recent edition of A Year in Ink, an anthology published each year by San Diego Writers, ink, will read excerpts from the anthology., Saturday, April 6. A Year in Ink represents a sampling of our community’s finest literary work. Each volume includes short stories, novel and memoir excerpts, creative nonfiction, poetry and more. The authors are a diverse group, new writers and published veterans whose commonality is the region in which they live and their link with San Diego Writers, Ink. Several contributors’ work appears in previous anthologies, most have been published in other literary journals, some have published books, and a few allow A Year in Ink the honor of showcasing their first publication.

A Year in Ink was first published in 2008. Each edition features a guest editor. Vol. 11, a collection of fifty-two stories, poems, essays and excerpts, was edited by Judy Reeves, co-founder of San Diego Writers, Ink, a nonprofit literary organization. More information about the organization can be found at www.sandiegowriters.org.

The Four authors, who will be reading the followings portions are:

B. Brown’s “Extraordinary Seeing, ” is a flash fiction with a surprising turns. B.Brown lives on five acres in north county San Diego with her extended family of fourteen. When not hugging eight grandchildren, cooking, and traveling with her husband, escape is found in writing a few hours daily. Brown thrives on her writer’s group’s astute critiquing and finds there’s always something brewing that needs a good story.

Becca Karpinski’s, “Double Delight,” is a touching short story that reaches the heart. Becca’s work has appeared on ScaryMommy, in Brown Alumni Magazine, on stage with San Diego’s So Say We All story showcase, and on her blog, The World’s Okayest Mom. This is her first foray into fiction.

Patrick McMahon’s, “Out in Oz,” is a micro memoir of the coming out of a young college student. Patrick is an artist, writer, and musician. His photography has been exhibited nationally for over 20 years. His memoir, Becoming Patrick, was a San Diego Book Awards Finalist and is currently available worldwide. He currently plays in two music groups, the Hillcrest Wind Ensemble and the Heliotrope Ragtime Orchestra.

Dan McGeorge, “In the Library,” is a very short story that might be even be called a prose poem, a nostalgic remembrance of a Librarian. Over the years, Dan McGeorge has written many narratives for his internationally acclaimed photographic artwork. This has led to an interest in pursuing more in-depth creative adventures in writing, joining the group “Pen to Paper,” and involvement now in San Diego Writers, Ink.